2 Law Firms Guide Otis' $3.9B Elevator Co. Take-Private Deal

By Emma Whitford (September 23, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Elevator and escalator manufacturer Otis Worldwide Corp. on Thursday unveiled a €3.3 billion ($3.87 billion) take-private deal for Zardoya Otis SA, a Spanish elevator equipment company in which it already owns a majority stake, with guidance from Uría Menéndez and Wachtell Lipton. Otis will pay €7 in cash for outstanding Zardoya Otis shares through its subsidiary Opal Spanish Holdings SAU, according to the announcement. The debt-financed deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to approval by the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission. The move is intended to simplify Otis' corporate structure, the company said. "Zardoya Otis has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS