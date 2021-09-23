Slaughter And May Picks Woman To Be 1st Managing Partner

By Sarah Martinson (September 23, 2021, 2:47 PM EDT) -- London-based Slaughter and May has chosen an experienced female litigator to be its first-ever managing partner, the firm said Wednesday, joining a bevy of law firms in the U.S. and U.K. who have recently named women for top leadership roles. Deborah Finkler, who's been with the firm for 35 years and has counseled JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank, will be replacing practice partner David Wittman and executive partner Paul Stacey in May 2022, after the partners' scheduled retirement, the firm announced Wednesday. Finkler's new role will consist of the responsibilities of practice partner and the strategic functions of the executive partner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS