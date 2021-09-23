Spencer Fane Opens Fort Lauderdale Office

By Kevin Penton (September 23, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Spencer Fane LLP has opened an office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, shifting two attorneys who specialize in real estate matters to the firm's second location in the Sunshine State, it has announced. Shawn Whitney, a partner who serves as co-chair of the firm's real estate practice group and head of its tax credit finance and opportunity zones team, will relocate from Springfield, Missouri, to lead the Fort Lauderdale location, according to Spencer Fane's announcement Wednesday. Whitney focuses his practice on real estate transactions involving matters such as historic rehabilitations, low-income housing, new market tax credits and opportunity zones, according to Spencer...

