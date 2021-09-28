AXS LAW Snags Ex-Hunton & Williams Atty As New Partner

By Madison Arnold (September 28, 2021, 9:34 AM EDT) -- AXS LAW Group, a boutique firm based in Miami, snagged a former Hunton & Williams attorney as its newest partner, who said she was lured in by the firm's non-traditional employment model. Courtney Caprio focuses on commercial litigation and arbitration and joined the firm after running her own shop, Caprio Law, for almost two years, the firm announced on Sept. 23. AXS LAW also announced last week that it hired two additional attorneys, Irina Sadovnic and Joanna Niworowski. AXS LAW is a 16-lawyer firm that doesn't use a traditional employment model and bills itself as one that was "created by entrepreneurs...

