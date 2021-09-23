V&E Steers Climate-Focused Blank-Check Firm's $200M IPO

By Tom Zanki (September 23, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Private-equity-backed blank-check firm Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. went public Thursday after pricing a $200 million initial public offering, steered by Vinson & Elkins LLP and underwriters counsel White & Case LLP, hoping to acquire a sustainability-focused business. Memphis, Tennessee-based Live Oak sold 20 million units at $10 each. Each unit grants investors one common share, plus one-third of a warrant to buy another share at $11.50 each. Blank-check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shells that raise money in IPOs and use the funds to acquire a company and take it public. Most acquisitions...

