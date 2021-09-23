Biogas Producer Pays $1.1M To Settle Excess Flaring Suit

By Clark Mindock (September 23, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A biogas producer in Nebraska on Thursday agreed to pay $1.1 million in civil penalties to put to rest allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act and other environmental laws by unlawfully releasing gas from the facility. The settlement was filed alongside a complaint in Nebraska federal court and comes after alleged permit violations at the Dakota City plant where Big Ox Energy-Siouxland LLC operates a waste facility that converts solid wastes into biogas that is then sold as a fuel in pipelines. According to the complaint, the facility violated the CAA and its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS