USPTO Will Take On More Prioritized Applications

By Adam Lidgett (September 23, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will raise the number of applications it is allowed to accept yearly for a program meant for higher-priority patent application reviews to 15,000 a year. The USPTO's so-called Track One program allows inventors and companies to ask for their patent applications to be handled within a year, according to the agency's website. Under that program, the applications — which carry a $4,000 fee — can get a decision in an average of eight months, as opposed to 24 months for a normal petition. Prior to a USPTO notice set to be published in the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS