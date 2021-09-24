Perkins Coie Snags Obama Vet For Offshore Wind Push

By Clark Mindock (September 24, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP is welcoming an attorney with decades of experience working on renewable energy issues in both the private and public arenas to its environment, energy and resources practice, as the firm eyes work with a burgeoning offshore wind industry. Laura Morton is joining the firm at the end of this month, where she will leverage years of experience in senior federal government roles during the Obama administration to help firm clients as they move forward with offshore plans, and as they eye the makings of a major energy transition as the country moves to address climate change. Morton told Law360...

