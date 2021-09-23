West Virginia Reappoints Former Insurance Commissioner

By Eli Flesch (September 23, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reappointed an insurance commissioner who previously held the post for two years starting in 2017, according to a letter issued by the governor's office. If confirmed by the state senate, Allan L. McVey would become commissioner for a second time. Justice said Wednesday that a forthcoming commission would be issued to effect the appointment. The Offices of the Insurance Commissioner oversees and regulates West Virginia's insurance market. Following McVey's first stint as insurance commissioner, Justice appointed him to the role of secretary of administration in 2019. At the time, Justice praised McVey for his work in...

