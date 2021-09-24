Atty Gets 9-Month Suspension For Abusing Nonprofit Gig

By Emily Lever (September 24, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A New York appellate court on Thursday handed out a nine-month suspension to an attorney found to have misappropriated funds over three years from a nonprofit organization she founded and whose finances she oversaw. Laurie Parise, the former executive director of Manhattan legal services organization Youth Represent, admitted to misappropriating more than $50,000 of the organization's funds behind the board's back during a period of financial hardship, according to an opinion entered Thursday by a five-judge panel. Between 2016 and 2018, Parise used her position within Youth Represent to increase her own salary without informing the board of directors, which was supposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS