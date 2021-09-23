Monsanto PCBs Contaminated Del. Waterways, AG Suit Says

By Dave Simpson (September 23, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Monsanto Co. knew in the 1930s that its PCBs were toxic, yet it continued to produce them for decades, ultimately contaminating Delaware's many waterways, the state and its attorney general said in a state court complaint Thursday. Attorney General Kathleen Jennings hit Monsanto and its two corporate spinoffs, Solutia Inc. and Pharmacia LLC, with claims of public nuisance, trespass and unjust enrichment, in an effort to recover damages and cleanup costs associated with polychlorinated biphenyl pollution of the Delaware River, Delaware Bay, and the Christina River Basin, the suit says. "Monsanto knew that PCBs were toxic and that once they entered...

