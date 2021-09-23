Biden Picks Ex-Davis Polk Atty, Law Prof For OCC Chief

By Jon Hill (September 23, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has tapped a former Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP lawyer turned academic to head up the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in a move that could position the national bank regulator for a continued shift toward crypto-skepticism. The White House on Thursday formally announced Cornell Law School Professor Saule Omarova as its nominee for the top job at the OCC, where she would be the first-ever woman and person of color to serve as permanent comptroller in the agency's more than 150-year history. The selection of Omarova, who was an associate in Davis Polk's financial...

