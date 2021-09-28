World Bank Should Add Sanctions To Curb Human Trafficking

By Benjamin Hepler and Paul Hirose (September 28, 2021, 1:41 PM EDT) -- In its Sept. 13 report titled "Groundswell Part 2: Acting on Internal Climate Migration," the World Bank Group warns that climate change could displace 216 million people by 2050. Where migration and poverty collide, those willing to exploit human suffering for personal gain see great opportunities. Indeed, the report accurately recognizes this, noting that "migrants, especially women, can be at risk of exploitation, including sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and violations of their rights," and that governments are "trying to address ... human trafficking." Unfortunately, the World Bank Group itself, while clearly aware of the issue, has thus far failed to institute mechanisms...

