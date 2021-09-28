Lifting The Veil On The Supreme Court's Shadow Docket

By Vetan Kapoor (September 28, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to enjoin enforcement of the Texas abortion law known as S.B. 8 has generated substantial interest in the court's so-called shadow docket. Two days after the court's Sept 1. decision in Whole Woman's Health v. Jackson, for example, the Senate Judiciary Committee, where I serve as counsel to the ranking member, announced that it will hold a hearing to examine the use of the docket and its effect on judicial review. As this aspect of the court's decision making comes under increasing scrutiny, here are some answers to commonly asked questions about the shadow docket....

