Pa. AG Sues Senate, Committee Over Voter Info Subpoena

By Matthew Santoni (September 23, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's attorney general has sued the state Senate, two Republican state senators and a committee conducting an "election integrity investigation," asking a state court to block their request for the driver's license numbers and partial Social Security numbers for millions of Pennsylvania voters. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he filed the lawsuit in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania late Thursday afternoon, citing state Republicans' monthslong efforts to question or change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. He argued that the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee was threatening Pennsylvanians' rights to privacy with their plan to gather personal information from the state...

