Santander Under Scrutiny After Retail Banking Breaches

By Najiyya Budaly (September 24, 2021, 1:11 PM BST) -- The antitrust regulator said on Friday that it is monitoring Santander UK PLC after finding that the lender has broken British retail banking rules for the second time since they came into force in 2018. The Competition and Markets Authority said that it will monitor Santander to make sure that it complies with the Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017. The rules require banks and building societies that offer personal and business current accounts to publish the results of independent customer surveys, known as service quality indicators. The surveys reveal how likely people would be to recommend their bank to friends,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS