Ex-Dechert Atty Defends His 'Professional' Probe For ENRC

By Christopher Crosby (September 24, 2021, 2:02 PM BST) -- Neil Gerrard's "dogged" efforts to probe serious allegations of fraud within Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. reflects his professionalism and determination to do his job despite stubborn resistance from the mining company, counsel for the former Dechert partner told a trial Friday. The white collar partner was hired to clean up the company and did "high-quality work" even though "elements" of ENRC's leadership were opposed to his push for transparency, Andrew Onslow QC, representing Dechert LLP, told the High Court in closing arguments. ENRC is suing Dechert and the Serious Fraud Office, alleging that Gerrard, who it hired in 2011 to carry out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS