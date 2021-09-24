Simpson Reps As Apax Amasses $1.75B For Tech Fund

By Benjamin Horney (September 24, 2021, 10:21 AM EDT) -- U.K. private equity shop Apax Partners, led by Simpson Thacher, said Friday that it has secured $1.75 billion for a fund that will invest in middle-market technology companies, including in areas like software, internet and tech-enabled services. The fund, called Apax Digital Fund II, held a final closing after hitting its $1.75 billion hard cap, according to a statement. Reports in March said Apax was aiming to raise $1.5 billion for the fund. The new vehicle will pursue the same investment strategy as its predecessor, which closed in December 2017 with $1 billion in capital commitments, by targeting minority growth and...

