Petrofac Says It Will Plead Guilty To 7 Bribery Charges

By Najiyya Budaly (September 24, 2021, 4:12 PM BST) -- Petrofac Ltd. indicated at a court in London on Friday that it will plead guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent the oil company's former employees from making bribes in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Petrofac has told a London court that it has reached a plea agreement with the Serious Fraud Office on not taking steps to prevent payments to agents, in breach of the Bribery Act 2010. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The British oil company said at Westminster Magistrates' Court that it has reached a plea agreement with the Serious...

