UK Competition Watchdog Probing Pet Care Co. Deal

By Nadia Dreid (September 24, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A United Kingdom-based vet company's £20.4 million ($27.8 million) plan to pick up a rival chain has caught the eye of the nation's competition watchdog, which has ordered that the deal be put on ice while it probes the matter. The Competition and Markets Authority revealed Friday that it has handed down an initial enforcement order, which prevents CVS Group from moving forward with its acquisition of Quality Pet Care, a chain better known as The Vet, until it wraps up its investigation into the possible competitive side effects of the merger. Though it hasn't officially launched a preliminary Phase 1...

