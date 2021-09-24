India's Antitrust Unit Pours Out $118M In Beer Cartel Fines

By Matthew Perlman (September 24, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- India's competition enforcer has fined United Breweries and a local Carlsberg unit a total of $117.9 million for allegedly participating in a cartel among beer companies, while a subsidiary of Anheuser Busch InBev avoided a penalty by being the first to cooperate with enforcers. The Competition Commission of India said in a statement on Friday that its investigation focused on United Breweries Ltd., Anheuser Busch InBev India Ltd. and Carlsberg India Private Ltd., as well as the trade group All India Brewers' Association. Enforcers found that the Indian subsidiaries had coordinated prices, restricted supplies and divided markets for beer in various...

