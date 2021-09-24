Cannabis Bill Roundup: House OKs SAFE Act In Defense Bill

By Sam Reisman (September 24, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives once again passed cannabis banking legislation, this time as part of a must-pass defense package, while Mississippi lawmakers announced that they had a deal for legalizing medical marijuana. Here are the major developments in cannabis reform policy from the past week. On Capitol Hill, the House on Thursday approved a $768.1 billion defense policy and budget bill for 2022, which includes an amendment put forth by Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D.-Colo., inserting the SAFE Banking Act, a bill to open up financial institutions to the cannabis industry. The amendment was approved by a voice vote on Tuesday....

