Miss. Lawmakers Reach Deal To Legalize, Tax Medical Pot

By Paul Williams (September 24, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Mississippi lawmakers announced an agreement Friday on legislation to legalize and tax medical cannabis — 4½ months after the state Supreme Court invalidated a voter-approved measure to legalize marijuana for medical use. The proposed bill would authorize medical cannabis to treat a series of debilitating conditions, including cancer, hepatitis and Alzheimer's disease, and require state agencies to start rolling out the program within 60 days after the bill's passage, according to an outline released by Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann's office. The bill would also impose a $15-per-ounce excise tax on flower or trim, in addition to the state sales tax,...

