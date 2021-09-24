Loeb & Loeb, Norton Rose Latest Firms To Delay Reopening

By Dave Simpson (September 24, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright are the latest BigLaw firms to delay their reopening processes, with Loeb declining to set a new return-to-office date, according to an internal memo obtained by Law360, and Norton Rose pushing its full reopening to early 2022. Loeb & Loeb's chair, Kenneth Florin, wrote in an email Friday that while the firm had hoped to start the second phase of its reintegration program next month, it had decided not to set a new return-to-office date based on the continued uncertainty stemming from the delta variant of COVID-19. "Knowing exactly when we can bring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS