SEC Sues Mo. Investment Firm Over Wrap Fee Account Trades

By Katryna Perera (September 27, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed suit against a Kansas City, Missouri-based registered investment adviser and its founder for allegedly investing client assets in expensive mutual funds to avoid paying transaction fees. The complaint, filed Thursday in Missouri federal court, states that Buttonwood Financial Group LLC and its founder, president and chief compliance officer Jon Michael McGraw took steps from 2014 to 2019 to avoid paying transaction costs by focusing client investments in more expensive mutual funds for which the unaffiliated broker did not charge Buttonwood a transaction fee. Buttonwood and McGraw could have invested their clients in lower-cost...

