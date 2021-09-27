Baker McKenzie Appoints New Leaders For AI Team

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 27, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie has appointed the former vice president of Elevate and an existing associate to help lead its new moonshot team, aimed at steering the firm towards an "AI transformation." Brian Kuhn, the former vice president and general manager of digital strategy at tech-based legal service provider Elevate, and Danielle Benecke, a senior associate at Baker McKenzie, will both serve as co-founders of the firm's machine learning venture, the firm announced Monday. Kuhn will lead the team out of Washington, D.C., and Benecke will lead out of Palo Alto, California. Kuhn and Benecke will work with AI company SparkBeyond on projects...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS