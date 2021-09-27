Saxton & Stump Expands Estate Planning Practice

By James Boyle (September 27, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- An attorney with more than a decade of experience with estate planning has joined Saxton & Stump LLC's Lancaster, Pennsylvania, office to refocus her practice on her specialty, the firm announced Monday. Jennifer Galloway has been welcomed as a special counsel in Saxton & Stump's trusts and estates group, the firm said. Galloway told Law360 that she made the move after operating her own boutique practice for six-and-a-half years when she found her caseload had expanded beyond estate planning. "It was a small firm with two other partners," Galloway said. "I started picking up practice areas that I didn't enjoy as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS