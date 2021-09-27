Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Says Trader Scored $14M Profit As Unregistered Dealer

By Caleb Drickey (September 27, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has alleged that a securities trader operating out of his suburban Minnesota home pulled in millions in brokerage fees and penny stock issuances without ever registering as a broker.

In a complaint filed on Friday, the SEC accused Chip Rice and his in-home brokerage firm Carebourn Capital of converting cash investments in struggling health care, environmental technology and cannabis industry companies into enormous stock offerings that skirted the gaze of regulators, collecting nearly $26 million in gross sales and pocketing almost $14 million in profits.

"In violating the dealer registration requirements of the federal securities laws,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!