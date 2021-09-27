Nationwide Launches Payment Checks To Combat Scams

By Irene Madongo (September 27, 2021, 2:30 PM BST) -- Nationwide Building Society said on Monday that customers will be able to check whether a payment they are about to make could be linked to scams, in a move to help prevent them from sending cash to criminals. The cooperative lender said it wants to protect its members from so-called authorized push payment fraud, in which people are tricked into authorizing payments to an account controlled by a criminal impersonating a bank, for example. The organization said its data shows that talking to members before they make a payment could help identify and stop up to 65% of attempted fraud annually....

