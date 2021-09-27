UK Gov't Should Make Switching Pensions Easier, Firm Says

By Martin Croucher (September 27, 2021, 4:06 PM BST) -- The government should cut the amount of red tape involved in switching to an alternative retirement savings provider, ensuring that money transfers are carried out within 10 days, a pensions company said Monday. PensionBee said that despite regulation that requires account switches to be carried out within seven days, the average pension transfer with paper-based records can take up to 34 days. The company carried out a survey of 248 Britons this month, discovering that just 26% of customers found switching their workplace savings provider easy, compared to 73% of those who switched their home insurance provider. "Pensions urgently need...

