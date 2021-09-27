Financial Adviser Gets Lifetime Ban Over Income Tax Falsities

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 27, 2021, 11:22 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has banned a financial adviser from working in the regulated finance sector after discovering that he had submitted false income information to HM Revenue and Customs so he could pay lower income tax. The FCA said on Friday that it handed Anthony George, a financial adviser and mortgage intermediary based in London, a lifetime ban from participating in any activity in the sector regulated by the City watchdog. The authority said it had found that George understated his income on tax returns for five years. His behavior demonstrates that he is not a "fit and proper person," the...

