Grant Thornton Fined £2.3M Over Flawed Patisserie Audits

By Najiyya Budaly (September 27, 2021, 10:48 AM BST) -- Britain's accounting watchdog said on Monday that it has fined Grant Thornton £2.3 million ($3.2 million) for seriously breaching standards when completing the statutory audits for the company behind Patisserie Valerie, the café chain which collapsed in 2019. Grant Thornton had acted as statutory auditor for the company behind the Patisserie Valerie chain of high street cafés. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) The Financial Reporting Council said it imposed a financial sanction of £4 million against Grant Thornton UK LLP over its audits of Patisserie Holdings PLC for three financial years, from the end of September 2015 to...

