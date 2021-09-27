Gov't Urged To Bring In 'Partial' Pension Contribution Option

By Martin Croucher (September 27, 2021, 2:18 PM BST) -- The government should introduce a "partial" system of workplace pension enrollment, allowing financially pressed Britons to reduce the amount they put into their saving plans while still receiving contributions from their employer, a financial advice company said on Monday. Quilter PLC said the measure could help boost the number of people signing up for workplace pension schemes, which has reached a plateau after years of steady growth. The government has required companies to automatically enroll staff in workplace pensions for almost a decade. The rules require employers to pay 3% of an employee's salary into their pension, while an employee is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS