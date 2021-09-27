UK Plans Relaxed Investment Rules For Less Liquid Assets

By Najiyya Budaly (September 27, 2021, 1:23 PM BST) -- Financial authorities called on Monday for the abolition of a cap on how much money Britain's £500 billion ($685 billion) workplace pensions sector can put into illiquid assets, in a move to promote longer-term opportunities in less liquid markets. A working group co-chaired by the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority and HM Treasury said that the 35% cap on investing in less liquid assets that is imposed on defined contribution pension schemes should be scrapped. Investing in longer-term, less liquid assets that are managed properly could create higher returns for members of the schemes and reduce risks through greater...

