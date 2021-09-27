Credit Suisse To Pay Back $400M From Greensill Funds

By Najiyya Budaly (September 27, 2021, 4:11 PM BST) -- Credit Suisse AG said on Monday that it plans to pay back another $400 million to investors that have had a total of $10 billion trapped in four investment funds linked to Greensill Capital, which collapsed this year. The Swiss lender's asset management arm said that it will return $400 million to investors this week in its latest payout after it terminated the funds linked to Greensill in March. The asset manager, known as CSAM, has distributed a total of approximately $5.9 billion in four installments since March. The latest $400 million package will bring the total amount paid back to...

