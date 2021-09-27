8 Firms Guide 3 Cos. For $969M In Planned IPOs

By McCord Pagan (September 27, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Three companies representing the fitness, customer support and life sciences industries said Monday they planned to raise a combined $969 million in initial public offerings guided by eight law firms. IFIT Health and Fitness Inc., represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP with underwriters counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, said it plans to raise $600 million; TDCX Inc., guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Maples and Calder and Thanathip & Partners, said it plans to take in $319 million with underwriters led by Latham & Watkins LLP; and Cingulate Inc. said it aims to raise $50 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS