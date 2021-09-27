FlatWing Won't Get $690K Atty Fees In Pfizer Unit Patent Fight

By Rose Krebs (September 27, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday denied a bid by two firms representing FlatWing Pharmaceuticals LLC to have Pfizer unit Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc. reimburse roughly $690,000 in attorney fees that FlatWing incurred in patent litigation. In a memorandum order, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews adopted U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Hall's report and recommendation in denying the fee bid of FlatWing's counsel, Phillips McLaughlin & Hall PA and Husch Blackwell LLP. The judge said counsel failed to support its contention that fee shifting was warranted. "The magistrate judge reviewed the record, including the substantive strength of Anacor's arguments, and determined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS