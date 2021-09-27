Report Says Colo. Air Permitting Flaws Not Due To Foul Play

By Morgan Conley (September 27, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Colorado's process for issuing air quality permits has flaws, but the evidence doesn't support allegations that mistakes were motivated by managers' bad intent or fraud, an independent probe by Troutman Pepper has found. The law firm concluded that Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment should put better protocols in place for estimating the impact of minor sources of air pollution. But the firm found that allegations by three CDPHE staff members that air permits for a gold mine were fraudulently issued were "unsubstantiated," according to the report, which was released Friday by the Colorado Department of Law. The investigation determined that...

