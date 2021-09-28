3 Judges Sent Home As NY Court Vax Mandate Kicks In

By Frank G. Runyeon (September 28, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- New York state court administrators on Tuesday sent "a number" of employees home as it was reported that 333 workers, including three judges, were out of compliance after they failed to meet COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The figures, provided by state court spokesman Lucian Chalfen, come as half the court system's 15,650 employees remain shielded from the new rules due to legal challenges from unions. The directive was announced in an Aug. 25 email by Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks and went into effect Sept. 27. Those employees who missed Monday's deadline to submit paperwork will be put on unpaid leave, if...

