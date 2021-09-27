MBIA Renews $1B-Plus Ch. 11 Suit Against Tilton, Affiliates

By Jeff Montgomery (September 27, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- MBIA Insurance Corp. has renewed a Delaware bankruptcy court suit seeking more than $1 billion from distressed debt mogul Lynn Tilton and 13 affiliated businesses, alleging the systematic, multiyear looting of assets and funds that triggered massive MBIA noteholder payouts and left the insurer wrongfully blocked from recoveries. The amended suit filed late Friday retained much of an earlier complaint that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens largely dismissed with leave to amend in late July. Included in the earlier dismissal ruling were findings that much of the complaint was "vague and in need of refinement," although only one of 11...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS