NJ Bar Aims To Limit Disbarment Rule For Misusing Funds

By Bill Wichert (September 27, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey State Bar Association on Monday called on the New Jersey Supreme Court to limit the state's longstanding disbarment rule to cases where attorneys intended to steal from or defraud clients in knowingly misappropriating their funds, but the chief justice questioned taking such a narrow approach. During a disciplinary hearing for an attorney facing potential disbarment for improperly using her clients' funds, NJSBA attorney Robert B. Hille of Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP indicated that association members are worried about ethics authorities applying the so-called Wilson rule to matters that fall short of theft or fraud. Without clarification...

