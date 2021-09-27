Blockchain Biz Announces $100M Investment Unit

By McCord Pagan (September 27, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Blockchain business Emurgo said Monday it's launched a $100 million investment vehicle to contribute to socially impactful startups using the Cardano blockchain technology. Singapore-based Emurgo Ptd. Ltd. said the investment vehicle includes two separate units, Emurgo Africa and Emurgo Ventures. "We are more focused than ever on accelerating the development of Cardano's ecosystem with a rich mix of decentralized services catering to a global community that is increasing in overall blockchain awareness," Emurgo CEO Ken Kodama said in a statement. "Emurgo is dedicated to meeting this demand by providing the capital and strategic resources necessary for our portfolio companies to scale...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS