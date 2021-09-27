BASF, Cahill Gordon To Pay $22.5M Atty Fees In Asbestos Suit

By Mike Curley (September 27, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday granted final approval to a $100 million settlement to resolve claims that BASF Catalysts LLC's predecessor and its former counsel at Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP concealed that industrial and commercial talc from a Vermont mine may contain asbestos. As part of the deal, class counsel will receive $22.5 million in attorney fees, as well as $1.2 million for costs and expenses incurred during the case and for the administration of the settlement, according to the order. The six named plaintiffs, led by Kimberlee Williams, will each receive a $50,000 incentive award. Christopher M....

