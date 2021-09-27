How Female Criminal Law Attys Face Obstacles To Growth

By Kevin Penton (September 27, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Female attorneys who work in criminal law often face obstacles such as limited work schedule flexibility, insufficient training opportunities and a relatively small supply of mentors who can make a difference in their careers, an American Bar Association task force said Monday. The nearly 50 female lawyers who participated in an ABA survey in late 2020 also reported insufficient wellness resources, leaving them with few places in the midst of a busy work schedule to access therapy or other types of wellness programs, according to the report, released Monday by the ABA Criminal Justice Section's Women in Criminal Justice Task Force....

