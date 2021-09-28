EU Carbon Border Fee Plan Could Spark Trade Wrangling

By Lourdes Catrain, Stefan Schroeder and Warren Maruyama (September 28, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The European Commission released its proposal for a carbon border adjustment mechanism, or CBAM, on July 14, as part of the Fit for 55 legislative package aimed at reducing the EU's greenhouse gas emissions. Subsequently, the European Parliament has started its revision of the text, and will prepare amendments. The CBAM proposal currently covers goods from the cement, fertilizer, iron and steel, aluminum, and electricity sectors. Once the CBAM enters into force, only authorized declarants will be able to import these goods into the EU. While a controversial debate among stakeholders and legislators is to be expected, there is no doubt that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS