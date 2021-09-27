Brown Rudnick Seeks $8M For Work On Industrial Plant Fight

By Caroline Simson (September 27, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Brown Rudnick LLP has sued Christof Industries GmbH for more than $8 million, claiming that the Austrian industrial plant company duped the firm into continuing to represent it in a multimillion-dollar arbitration over an ill-fated construction project after falling behind on its legal fees. The Boston-based law firm told a Massachusetts state court in a complaint filed Friday that Christof and its U.S. subsidiary, FMT US Inc., owe it more than $4 million after its lawyers convinced an International Centre for Dispute Resolution tribunal to award the companies $6.7 million and to dismiss some $40 million in counterclaims that were asserted...

