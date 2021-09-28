Ex-Treasury Dept. GC Tapped As Citi's Top Atty

By Clarice Silber (September 28, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Citigroup Inc. has hired former U.S. Treasury Department general counsel Brent McIntosh as its new top attorney and corporate secretary. McIntosh will take on the role beginning Oct. 25 to replace outgoing Citi general counsel Rohan Weerasinghe, according to an internal email Citi CEO Jane Fraser sent to employees Monday. "Given our global network, [McIntosh's] deep understanding of the various regulatory regimes under which Citi operates will be of great value as we begin the execution phase of our transformation," Fraser said. Fraser said Weerasinghe will retire from the company at the end of the year. McIntosh previously worked as the...

