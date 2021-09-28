Insurers Failing Most Vulnerable Britons, Actuaries Warn

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 28, 2021, 11:27 AM BST) -- Actuaries have warned that the insurance industry in Britain is excluding the most vulnerable members of the community and have proposed reforms to close the gaps before the next financial shock hits. Vulnerable and low-income Britons are being priced out of the insurance sector and are facing so-called poverty premiums, a report by the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, a trade body, and lobby group Fair By Design, has found. These consumers are increasingly being quoted higher premiums for insurance or are refused cover altogether, the report found. "The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected low-income households and drawn attention to their limited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS