Gerrard Put Whistleblower Above Client, Atty Admits

By Christopher Crosby (September 28, 2021, 3:07 PM BST) -- Neil Gerrard should have warned Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. that its compliance chief had been compelled to give evidence against the Kazakh miner but instead placed the interests of his "friend" ahead of his client's, counsel for the retired Dechert LLP partner acknowledged Tuesday. Closing arguments are being heard at the High Court in the trial, in which mining giant ENRC is suing Dechert and the Serious Fraud Office. (iStock) Andrew Onslow QC of 3VB, counsel for Dechert and Gerrard, acknowledged that the white-collar solicitor breached his duty to inform ENRC that an employee was preparing to blow the whistle....

