Canadian Gold Miner Merger Forms Co. With $24B Market Cap

By Benjamin Horney (September 28, 2021, 9:25 AM EDT) -- Agnico Eagle Mines and Kirkland Lake Gold will merge to create a single Canadian gold miner with a market capitalization of about $24 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a transaction built by respective legal advisers Davies Ward and Cassels Brock. The "merger of equals" calls for the combination of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., and the merged entity will go by the name Agnico Eagle Mines, according to a statement. Together, the companies say they'll be the world's premier gold producer, with a mineral reserve base of 48 million ounces of gold. Agnico and Kirkland anticipate producing...

